NC COVID-19 April 20 update: Hospital numbers approach 1,200, at highest level since early March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — The latest COVID-19 data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services contains some concerning numbers.

The most concerning number is 1,170 – the number of total COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals. The nearly 1,200 patients highlight a continued rise in the state’s hospital numbers.

North Carolina has added nearly 100 hospitalized patients over the past two days and the 1,170 total patients mark the most since March 6. Hospital numbers in the state have climbed in eight of the past nine days and are up almost 25 percent from the low of 945 just nine days ago.

North Carolina’s count of new cases has dropped for the fourth straight day with the 1,200 cases coming in Tuesday marking the fewest in two weeks. North Carolina’s seven-day average is starting to tick down slightly, although it remained above 2,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The state surpassed 950,000 total cases today. At the pace North Carolina is on, we’re less than one month away from hitting the 1 million mark.

The percent positive of 7.4 percent, based on testing from Sunday, is the highest it’s been in more than a week – since it was 8.5 percent a week ago, based on testing from April 11.

NCDHHS is reporting another 19 deaths, which brings the total to 12,437.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 722 cases – 12 deaths

: 722 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,727 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,727 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 639 cases – 5 deaths

: 639 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,426 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,426 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,496 cases –15 deaths

: 1,496 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,054 cases – 9 deaths

: 2,054 cases – 9 deaths Hertford : 2,052 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,052 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,249 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,249 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 972 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.