NC COVID-19 April 19 update: Over 1,300 new cases, over 1K currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 6.8%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

34.8% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, and 46.6% have at least one dose.

Hospitalizations are again over 1,000 after falling below that mark for four days last week, currently standing at 1,096 patients.

1,380 more cases are being reported since Sunday raising the state tally to 949,366. There are now 12,418 related fatalities. The infection rate remains above the 5% mark NCDHHS wants it to be at, currently standing at 6.8%.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team, which includes CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and NIH Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, gave an update on Monday. Dr. Fauci said on Sunday he believes the pause will be lifted on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, and may include a waiver and be restricted based on age.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 721 cases – 12 deaths

: 721 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,727 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,727 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 639 cases – 5 deaths

: 639 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,426 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,426 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,493 cases –15 deaths

: 1,493 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,049 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,049 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,051 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,051 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,245 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,245 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 970 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.