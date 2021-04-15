NC COVID-19 April 15 update: Over 2,400 new cases reported; percent positive rate at 5.1%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,434 new cases have been reported, raising the state tally to 941,218.

1,020 patients are currently in the hospital. The percent positive rate now stands at 5.1%. 12,359 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

This week, the FDA and CDC announced a recommendation to temporarily shelve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further testing due to a rare blood clot side effect that is being reported in some patients.

All adults in North Carolina ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates: 714- 12 deaths

Bertie: 1,715 – 43 deaths

Camden: 634 – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,419 – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,483 – 15 deaths

Dare: 2,032 – 8 deaths

Hertford: 2,042 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,230 – 80 deaths

Perquimans: 956 – 9 deaths

