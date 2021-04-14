NC COVID-19 April 14 update: Over 2k new cases reported; infection rate stands at 7.6%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

2,359 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 938,784.

1,045 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 7.6%. 12,325 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

CMS returned to in-person learning for four days a week this week. Also this week the FDA and CDC announced a recommendation to temporarily shelve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further testing due to a rare blood clot that is being reported in some patients.

All adults in North Carolina ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 711 cases – 12 deaths

: 711 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,713 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,713 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 634 cases – 5 deaths

: 634 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,409 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,409 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,482 cases –15 deaths

: 1,482 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,031 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,031 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,040 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,040 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,224 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,224 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 952 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.