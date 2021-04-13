NC COVID-19 April 13 update: Infection rate jumps to 8.3%; NC pauses J&J vaccinations

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,364 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, raising the state tally to 936,425.

1,032 patients are currently in the hospital. The infection rate now stands at 8.3%. 12,305 related fatalities have been confirmed to date.

As of Monday, April 12, 900,174 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The vaccine will be paused at federal facilities and officials recommend, but don’t mandate, that the vaccine be shelved for now on the county level.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 711 cases – 12 deaths

: 711 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,712 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,712 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 631 cases – 5 deaths

: 631 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,408 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,408 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,482 cases –15 deaths

: 1,482 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,026 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,026 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,037 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,037 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,220 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,220 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 952 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.