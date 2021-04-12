NC COVID-19 April 12 update: 1,400+ new cases, over 30% of adults fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
1,469 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to over 935,000. Hospitalizations currently stand at 904 current patients. The infection rate continues to steadily increase and now stands at 6.9%.
Over 30% of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.
NCDHHS has reported 12,290 COVID-19 related deaths.
On Monday Publix announced it will also begin distributing the vaccine at its pharmacy locations throughout North Carolina. Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begins four days per week of in-person learning for public schools grades 6-12. 23.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Gates: 710 cases – 12 deaths
- Bertie: 1,711 cases – 43 deaths
- Camden: 631 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,407 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,478 cases –15 deaths
- Dare: 2,025 cases – 8 deaths
- Hertford: 2,035 cases – 63 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,216 cases – 80 deaths
- Perquimans: 950 cases – 9 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.