NC COVID-19 April 12 update: 1,400+ new cases, over 30% of adults fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

1,469 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to over 935,000. Hospitalizations currently stand at 904 current patients. The infection rate continues to steadily increase and now stands at 6.9%.

Over 30% of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.

NCDHHS has reported 12,290 COVID-19 related deaths.

On Monday Publix announced it will also begin distributing the vaccine at its pharmacy locations throughout North Carolina. Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools begins four days per week of in-person learning for public schools grades 6-12. 23.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates : 710 cases – 12 deaths

: 710 cases – 12 deaths Bertie : 1,711 cases – 43 deaths

: 1,711 cases – 43 deaths Camden : 631 cases – 5 deaths

: 631 cases – 5 deaths Chowan : 1,407 cases – 22 deaths

: 1,407 cases – 22 deaths Currituck : 1,478 cases –15 deaths

: 1,478 cases –15 deaths Dare : 2,025 cases – 8 deaths

: 2,025 cases – 8 deaths Hertford : 2,035 cases – 63 deaths

: 2,035 cases – 63 deaths Pasquotank : 3,216 cases – 80 deaths

: 3,216 cases – 80 deaths Perquimans: 950 cases – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.