NC COVID 10 Jan. 11 update: Nearly 6,000 new cases reported, over 3,800 currently hospitalized

North Carolina

by: WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina saw its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for the first time in five days on Monday.

North Carolina saw 5,936 new cases on Monday – a sharp decrease from the numbers late last week and over the weekend. However, Mondays historically produce lower numbers due to the weekend testing numbers.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time since Jan. 6 when the state reported an all-time high of 3,964.

On Monday, The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,843 hospitalizations.

A week ago, NCDHHS reported the number of deaths from COVID-19 as 6,941.

A week later, the state has added 11 deaths to bring North Carolina’s total to 7,578.

The state has completed 7.6 million tests to reveal 629,124 total cases.

Local cases

  • Bertie: 1,356 cases – 27 deaths
  • Camden: 360 cases – 5 deaths
  • Chowan: 962 cases – 20 deaths
  • Currituck: 827 cases – 11 deaths
  • Dare: 1,332 cases – 5 deaths
  • Gates: 428 cases – 12 deaths
  • Hertford: 1,556 cases – 52 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 2,156 cases – 59 deaths
  • Perquimans: 635 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.

