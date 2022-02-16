NC community shows its love for victims of plane crash through fundraisers, other forms of support

DOWN EAST, N.C. (WNCT) – After Sunday’s deadly plane crash, the Down East community is mourning the loss of their own.

Wearing blue and gold Wednesday and wearing camo on Thursday and Friday are just some of the simple ways the community is coming together for those victims and their families.

Search ends for victims of Carteret County plane crash after all remains recovered

“At a time that there’s an overwhelming feeling of sadness and grief, there’s also an overwhelming feeling of love and support for one another,” said Surf Shack Eatery owner Ashley Surfass.

Coast Guard suspends search for victims of Sunday’s Carteret County plane crash; vigil held Tuesday night

The love is shown in many ways, from the fundraisers to blue ribbons to the hashtag “Carteret Strong” to the “Prayers For Down East” signs all throughout the county. It all shows how this community is still reeling but coming together after this tragedy.

Angie Goodwin, Stephanie Fulcher, Ashley Surfass and James Fulcher in front of Surf Shack Eatery at the annual Sarah James Fulcher Redfish Tournament in Cedar Island. (Contributed photo)

Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

Rival schools to East Carteret High, where the four teen victims went to school, are sporting the school’s team colors of blue and gold.

“When it comes to tragedies like this, we are sisters and brothers and friends and family and so we come together,” said Croatan High School Principal Kay Zimarino.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

And on Thursday, they’ll wear camo in honor of the thing the four boys loved to do most: hunt. East Carteret High is also hoping to have a “camo out game” at Friday night’s basketball contest against Pamlico County.

Lookout Grocery started collecting donations to give to the families on Monday, and as of Tuesday, they have raised over $1,200 so far.

“It was just a natural reaction to just help, you know, anybody that was involved,” said Trevor Barnes, the butcher at Lookout Grocery.

And on Saturday, the owner of Surf Shack Eatery will host a fundraiser for the families. Surfass said she knew some of the victims personally. She knew she had to help in the best way she knew how, by cooking.

“We want them to know that they’re not alone. You know, we, we are hurting with them, you know, we want to bear one another’s burdens, you know, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort,” said Surfass.

Surfass added there will be others at the event with T-shirts and stickers to sell with those proceeds going to the families, too.

And the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center is collecting online donations for the victims’ families as well. It’s just one of the many efforts businesses and citizens are chipping in to help and show their support.

Here are some other ways the community is stepping up to help the families.

Sandy’s Flower Shoppe in Beaufort is giving away blue ribbons

Seaside General Store and Restaurant on Harkers Island is accepting donations for the families. Credit card donations can be made at (252) 728-5533

The Big Rock Barber Shop in Morehead City will be donating all of their earnings on February 23 directly to the families

Goodyear All American Speedway will be raising money for the family of the victims this weekend

Local T-shirt fundraiser for families