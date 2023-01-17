OCEAN CITY, Md. (WAVY) – A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City, N.C. helped rescue seven people from a disabled tug boat off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland Saturday morning.

The tug “Legacy” was towing a barge, when a towing line became entangled and made one of the propellers inoperable. The tow line snapped and got tangled in another propeller.

The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, based out of New Jersey, was underway and diverted to the tug. It didn’t get too close, though, because of weather conditions and concern the tow line could get tangled up in the cutter.

Helicopter crews from Air Station Atlantic City and Elizabeth City were call to airlift the seven crew members from the tug.

There were no injuries reported.

Commercial salvage was called to take care of the adrift tug and barge.