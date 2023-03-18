RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is cautioning families about a baby formula that was recently recalled.

On Friday, officials said Perrigo has issued a voluntary recall of certain lots of Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution.

They said those batches could potentially contain the bacteria Cronobacter, which can lead to illness in infants.

Just last month, nutrition product manufacturer Reckitt voluntarily recalled some of their baby formula because they said it was possibly contaminated with the same bacteria.

According to Perrigo, the bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages and can be very serious in infants.

They said the first symptoms of an infection are a fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy. Anyone whose child is experiencing these symptoms is asked to call their child’s medical care provider and seek care for them immediately.

North Carolina state officials said Perrigo’s recalled product was manufactured at their Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin facility.

According to Perrigo’s announcement on Friday, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria and no adverse events have been reported.

North Carolina officials said no infections linked to this recall have been identified in the Tar Heel state.

The impacted products

Anyone who bought this product after March 5 is asked to check their formula’s Lot Codes and “use by” dates. They can be found at the bottom of the package.

Anyone who finds a matching code is asked to discontinue use and return the product to the store for replacement.

N.C. officials said consumers could also use alternate products like another standard milk-based formula or breast milk for the infant.

The following products were part of the recall:

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro™ 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro™ 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SoothePro™ 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

For more information, or to request refunds for impacted products, parents and caregivers are asked to contact the Gerber Parent Resource Center at 1-800-777-7690.

Participants in the North Carolina Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) are asked to not use the recalled infant formula. If a family in the program finds they have a product impacted by the recall, they’re asked to return the product to the local WIC agency or to the place of purchase.