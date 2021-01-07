NC Basnight Bridge named 2020’s ‘Bridge of the Year’; received multiple awards for engineering, design

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – American Infrastructure magazine announced Thursday that the Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County has been named 2020’s ‘Bridge of the Year.’

“Not only is it a visually superior replacement to the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge, but it serves as a key hurricane evacuation route for the state,” the magazine says — which is considered a leading industry publication.

The 2.8-mile bridge, which spans Oregon Inlet, opened to traffic in February 2019. Basnight, the bridge’s namesake who was one of North Carolina’s state legislators, died Dec. 28.

In the write-up, American Infrastructure praised the engineers who designed and built the bridge for overcoming the “harsh coastal environment” and sea conditions to create a structure built to last 100 years.

The bridge has previously earned the Project of the Year award from the American Society for Civil Engineers, an Award of Excellence from the American Segmental Bridge Institute, and a Sustainable Design Award from the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.

