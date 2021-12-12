NC-based Samaritan’s Purse sending disaster relief crews to Midwest after deadly tornado outbreak

BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina non-profit is on its way to help communities impacted by this weekend’s deadly, devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest.

Several crews with the faith-based disaster relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, are now making their way from North Carolina to cities in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.

Samaritan’s Purse US disaster relief manager Todd Taylor said their first goal is to see how much more help they may need to call in.

“To look and see what the damage is and so we can get our resources placed at the areas of greatest need,” Taylor said. “As we formalize our partnerships with our host churches in the affected areas, we will start sending out notices of volunteer opportunities.”

Taylor said crews have no time limit for how long they could stay, much like the current cleanup from hurricanes and flooding.

“But we still have response teams cleaning up from Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, they’ve been there since the end of August,” Taylor said.

Taylor said his heart goes out to everyone in the storm’s path and the ripple that it will cause across communities.

“We’ve got a lot of weary folks,” Taylor said. “To see this happen as people are ready for time with their families that they didn’t get last year because of the pandemic, this is really going to be tough for a lot of people.”

The American Red Cross in North Carolina confirmed they have not yet been asked to send teams to the Midwest.

People can find more information on Samaritan’s Purse on their website.