SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland High School band director was charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Britton Scott Goodwin was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual activity with a student and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student. He was released from jail on a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to police.

An investigation revealed that during the 2015-2016 school year, Goodwin was involved in a sexual relationship with a student on and off-campus of Scotland High School, according to police.

The district released the following statement earlier Tuesday but didn’t provide any details at the time.

“Mr. Britton Goodwin is no longer employed by the Scotland County Schools,” the district said in a statement. “While we cannot share specific personnel information, student safety is our top priority and SCS quickly and thoroughly investigates and responds to concerns that relate to student safety, and involves law enforcement when necessary. Any specific inquiries about this matter should be directed to law enforcement.”

Goodwin is licensed to teach Music K-12, according to information from the Public Schools of North Carolina. His license is listed as “current” as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 910-276-3211.

