NC August 15 COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 people hospitalized statewide

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — About 1,032 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 4,980 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,606 are in use. 5,723 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,903,401 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 143,706, and 2,343 people have died.

These are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 51 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 212 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck 80 cases — 0 deaths

Pasquotank 443 cases — 20 deaths

Perquimans 93 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie 313 cases — 5 deaths

Hertford 394 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan 165 cases — 2 death

Camden 76 cases — 2 deaths

