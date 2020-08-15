NC August 15 COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 people hospitalized statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — About 1,032 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported that 4,980 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,606 are in use. 5,723 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,903,401 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 143,706, and 2,343 people have died.
These are the latest numbers from local counties:
- Gates 51 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare 212 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 80 cases — 0 deaths
- Pasquotank 443 cases — 20 deaths
- Perquimans 93 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie 313 cases — 5 deaths
- Hertford 394 cases — 11 deaths
- Chowan 165 cases — 2 death
- Camden 76 cases — 2 deaths
