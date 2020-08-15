NC August 15 COVID-19 update: Over 1,000 people hospitalized statewide

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — About 1,032 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 4,980 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,606 are in use. 5,723 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,903,401 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 143,706, and 2,343 people have died.

These are the latest numbers from local counties:

  • Gates 51 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare 212 cases — 2 deaths
  • Currituck 80 cases — 0 deaths
  • Pasquotank 443 cases  — 20 deaths
  • Perquimans 93 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie 313 cases — 5 deaths
  • Hertford 394 cases — 11 deaths
  • Chowan 165 cases — 2 death
  • Camden 76 cases — 2 deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10