NC August 14 COVID-19 update: 1,346 new cases, 26 new deaths; numbers continue to stabilize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,346 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 26 new deaths as numbers continue to stabilize throughout the state.

Key metrics

Cases ( +1,346, 142,170 total) — trending down overall

142,170 total) — trending down overall Deaths ( +26, 2,313 total) — trending up overall

2,313 total) — trending up overall Hospitalizations (- 21 , 1,049 total) — trending down overall

, 1,049 total) — trending down overall Tests (+26,713, 1,877,402 total) — positive tests down overall

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 49 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 211 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Currituck 78 cases (+5 cases)

Pasquotank 436 cases — 20 deaths (+13 cases)

Perquimans 92 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Bertie 299 cases — 5 deaths (+12 cases)

Hertford 375 cases — 11 deaths (+17 cases)

Chowan 162 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Camden 76 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services adjusted their total count of tests due to a reporting error through LabCorp.

“We determined that from late April until last week, Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kits that originated out-of-state but were processed in North Carolina were inadvertently included in the manual data submission to the state. We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS,” said Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp Diagnostics.

NCDHHS said the reporting error did not affect key trends on the department’s website.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

