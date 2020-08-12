NC August 12 COVID-19 update: 1,166 new cases, 45 deaths; test counts corrected due to discrepancy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported a decrease in confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as lower hospitalization numbers on Wednesday.

The 1,166 new lab-confirmed cases bring the state’s cumulative cases to 139,061 from over 1.8 million tests. Deaths have increased by 45 since Tuesday putting the state at 2,249 total and hospitalizations are down by 60 for a total of 1,062 hospitalized patients.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day that NCDHHS was late reporting its daily data and health officials said it was due to a private lab reporting late. On August 12, NCDHHS released a statement announcing the discrepancy and corrections.

The inconsistency in data was submitted by LabCorp and related to the state’s daily and cumulative completed COVID-19 test counts coming from the company’s at-home testing kits.

“We determined that from late April until last week, Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kits that originated out-of-state but were processed in North Carolina were inadvertently included in the manual data submission to the state. We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS,” said Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp Diagnostics.

NCDHHS said the reporting error does not affect key trends on the department’s website.

“Although this reporting error impacts our count of total tests completed, it does not alter our key metrics or change our understanding of COVID-19 transmission in North Carolina, which shows stabilization over the last few weeks,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 47 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 210 cases — 2 deaths

Currituck 73 cases

Pasquotank 423 cases — 20 deaths

Perquimans 88 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie 287 cases — 5 deaths

Hertford 358 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan 158 cases — 2 death

Camden 75 cases — 2 deaths

Additionally, the state is reporting that as of Monday, August 10, about 116,969 are patients presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the website, these estimates are unrelated to the number of cases that “are or are not still infectious.” The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.

