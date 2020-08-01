NC August 1 COVID-19 update: 1,730 new cases, 40 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,730 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths on Saturday, with hospitalizations down slightly for the third straight day.

New cases (+1,730, 123,878 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+40, 1,964 overall)

Hospitalizations (-78, 1,151 overall), trending up overall, but down last three days

Tests (+29,310, 1,786,412 overall), trending down

Percent of positive tests (7%), back down slightly

Deaths have been trending back up compared to most of June and early July.

In the past 24-hours, 7% of North Carolina’s total tests were positive.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 43 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Dare: 198 cases — 1 death (+9 cases)

Currituck: 70 cases

Pasquotank: 351 cases — 17 deaths (+5 cases)

Perquimans: 65 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 245 cases — 4 deaths (+13 cases, +1 death)

Hertford: 277 cases — 11 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan: 126 cases — 1 death (+16 cases)

Camden: 62 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)

For more from NCDHHS, click here.