NC August 1 COVID-19 update: 1,730 new cases, 40 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,730 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths on Saturday, with hospitalizations down slightly for the third straight day.
- New cases (+1,730, 123,878 overall), trending up overall
- New deaths (+40, 1,964 overall)
- Hospitalizations (-78, 1,151 overall), trending up overall, but down last three days
- Tests (+29,310, 1,786,412 overall), trending down
- Percent of positive tests (7%), back down slightly
Deaths have been trending back up compared to most of June and early July.
In the past 24-hours, 7% of North Carolina’s total tests were positive.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 43 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)
- Dare: 198 cases — 1 death (+9 cases)
- Currituck: 70 cases
- Pasquotank: 351 cases — 17 deaths (+5 cases)
- Perquimans: 65 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie: 245 cases — 4 deaths (+13 cases, +1 death)
- Hertford: 277 cases — 11 deaths (+4 cases)
- Chowan: 126 cases — 1 death (+16 cases)
- Camden: 62 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)
