NC Aug. 28 COVID-19 update: 1,415 new cases, 22 new deaths; 42% of total cases in 25-49 age group

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,415 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths on Friday, along with an increase of 12 hospitalizations.

NCDHHS demographic data show that 68,499 cases (about 42%) of cases are reported in adults ages 25 to 49. Additionally, 1,501 deaths (about 57%) are in the age group of 75 and above.

As of this week, 136,630 patients are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 throughout the state.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: + 1,415 at 162,491 total

1,415 at 162,491 total New deaths: +22 at 2,652 total

Hospitalizations: +12 patients at 970 total

Testing: +30,166 at 2,182,891 total

Hospitalizations are down from earlier in the pandemic but have been mostly steady of late. Testing has dropped off in the past few days, with the percent of positive tests up to about 6.9%.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 79 cases — 2 deaths (+3 case)

79 cases — 2 deaths (+3 case) Dare 241 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

241 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases) Currituck 95 cases (+1 case)

95 cases (+1 case) Pasquotank 532 cases — 23 deaths (+9 cases)

532 cases — 23 deaths (+9 cases) Perquimans 127 cases — 2 deaths (+7 cases)

127 cases — 2 deaths (+7 cases) Bertie 397 cases — 6 deaths (+12 cases, +1 death)

397 cases — 6 deaths (+12 cases, +1 death) Hertford 514 cases — 14 deaths (+23 cases)

514 cases — 14 deaths (+23 cases) Chowan 203 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

203 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases) Camden 93 cases — 3 deaths (+1 case)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

