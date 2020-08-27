NC Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 2,091 new cases, 24 new deaths; cases back up over 2K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 2,091 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Thursday, along with a decrease of 46 hospitalizations.

Today marks the first day cases have surpassed 2,000 since August 21. The state’s average of new cases has been trending up slightly over the past week, after falling for over a month.

Deaths still remain high, above any other portion of the pandemic for North Carolina.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: + 2,091 at 161,076 total

2,091 at 161,076 total New deaths: 24 at 2,630 total

Hospitalizations: -46 patients at 958 total

Testing: +31,724 at 2,152,725 total

Hospitalizations are down from earlier in the pandemic but have been mostly steady of late. Testing has dropped off in the past few days, with the percent of positive tests up to about 8.2%.

Here are the latest numbers from local counties:

Gates 76 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

76 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case) Dare 239 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

239 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases) Currituck 94 cases (+3 cases)

94 cases (+3 cases) Pasquotank 523 cases — 23 deaths (+8 cases)

523 cases — 23 deaths (+8 cases) Perquimans 120 cases — 2 deaths (+8 cases)

120 cases — 2 deaths (+8 cases) Bertie 385 cases — 5 deaths (+7 cases)

385 cases — 5 deaths (+7 cases) Hertford 491 cases — 14 deaths (+5 cases)

491 cases — 14 deaths (+5 cases) Chowan 199 cases — 2 deaths (6 cases)

199 cases — 2 deaths (6 cases) Camden 92 cases — 3 deaths (+3 cases)

