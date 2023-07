Photo courtesy of the National Park Service/ C.Brown.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island and Network for Endangered Sea Turtles will be releasing rehabilitated sea turtles on July 25.

According to a press release, two rehabilitated sea turtles will be released at 8:30 a.m. at the Coquina Beach access.

The two sea turtles that are being released are a 335-pound adult male loggerhead named Behemoth and a small juvenile green sea turtle named Frozone.