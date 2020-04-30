NC April 30 COVID-19 update: Cases still on upward trend, 9,596 new tests reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 561 new testing confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 9,596 new tests reported.

North Carolina now has 10,509 cumulative confirmed cases, with 378 deaths, 24 of which were reported Thursday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Daily reported cases are continuing to trend upward, while positive tests as a percent of total tests, another metric NCDHHS tracks, has been trending downward.

Daily reported cases trend graph from NCDHHS (April 30)

Positive cases as percent of total tests graph from NCDHHS (April 30)



In WAVY’s viewing area, COVID-19 figures have largely stayed the same recently except for Hertford County, which reported 21 new cases (from 7 to 28) between April 20 and April 27 (300% increase).

Hertford’s reported nine new cases since Monday.

Here’s the latest breakdown:

Gates: 7

Dare: 11

Currituck: 5

Camden: 1

Pasquotank: 36 — 1 death

Perquimans: 13

Chowan: 6

Hertford: 37 — 1 death

Bertie: 44 — 2 deaths

Current hospitalizations statewide dipped slightly, but are still on an upward trend, NCDHHS data shows.

(April 30)

To see more data from NCDHHS, click here.