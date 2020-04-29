NC April 29 COVID-19 update: Current hospitalizations spike to highest number so far, task force briefing at 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force is holding a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. with a coronavirus-related updates for the state.

Wednesday morning, North Carolina health officials reported a total of 551 patients are currently hospitalized from COVID-19, the highest number the state has seen since the start of the pandemic and 88 more than Tuesday’s total of 463.

There were 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Deaths have increased 46 percent in the state since last Wednesday, according to NCDHHS statistics.

NCDHHS data for cases by date reported (April 29)

New reported cases dipped slightly on Wednesday, down from 426 new cases on Tuesday. Cases are still trending upward statewide at this time.

The state now has a total of 9,948 known confirmed cases across 98 counties. Yancey and Avery counties are the only North Carolina counties not reporting any cases of the virus. Hyde County just reported its first case on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 7

Dare: 11 – 1 death

Pasquotank: 36 – 1 death

Currituck: 5

Camden: 1

Hertford: 34 – 1 death

Bertie: 38 – 2 deaths

Perquimans: 13

Chowan: 6

The Department of Health and Human Services announced 36 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday – the deadliest day of the pandemic for the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire in a week-and-a-half on May 8.

For more data from NCDHHS, click here.

