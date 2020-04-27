NC April 27 COVID-19 update: Death total passes 300, hospitalizations increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s number of coronavirus-related deaths topped 300 on Monday as health officials announced seven new deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human announced an updated series of data Monday morning that revealed the state has 9,142 confirmed cases, up 312 from Sunday.

A total of 109,920 tests have been completed.

Hospitalizations also moved up to 473 from 451 on Sunday.

April 27 COVID-19 case data from NCDHHS

Here’s the latest breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks and increases compared to last Monday, April 20:

Gates: 7 cases (+3 new cases)

Camden: 1 case (+1 new case)

Currituck: 2 cases (no new cases or deaths)

Dare: 11 cases, 1 death (no new cases or deaths)

Hertford: 28 cases, 1 death (21 new cases, no new deaths)

Pasquotank: 34 cases, 1 death (2 new cases, 1 new death)

Perquimans: 11 cases (3 new cases)

Statewide, a total of 86 percent of deaths associated with the virus are patients over the age of 65.

Of the confirmed cases, 40 percent are individuals ages 25-49. Two percent of cases are those under the age of 17.

A total of 95 of North Carolina’s counties are reporting cases of the virus.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8. The next day, he announced public schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

This story will be updated.