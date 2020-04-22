NC April 22 COVID-19 update: Health officials give updates after cases increase to 269, 29 new deaths reported

App users click here to watch live coverage.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina, now with 242 coronavirus-related deaths, continues to see the number of cases and hospitalizations grow.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services said an additional 29 deaths across the state are to blame on the virus. That is the second-highest daily death count since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here are the latest figures in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks (Click here to view the map).

Bertie County: 27 cases, 1 death

Chowan County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

Currituck County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Dare County: 11 cases, 1 death

Gates County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

Hertford County: 11 cases, 1 death

Northampton County: 73 cases, 2 deaths

Pasquotank County: 32 cases, 1 death

Perquimans County: 8 cases, 0 death

The number of positive tests moved up by 269, bringing the total to 7,220 cases across 93 counties.

A total of 434 patients are hospitalized.

Absent among the reported data is number of patients who have recovered.

Johnston County health officials said reporting number of recoveries “isn’t so simple.”

“’Recovered’ is not a report we have at this time,” says Chris Mackey, director of communications at NCDHHS. “As we continue to build out our publicly reported database, this may be something we add.”