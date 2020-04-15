Live Now
NC April 15 COVID-19 update: 5,123 confirmed cases; deaths continue to climb

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces a stay at home order for the entire state starting Monday, March 30, at 5 p.m. to help slow the spread of coronavirus, during a briefing Friday, March 27, 2020 at the State of North Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The number of COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina continue to climb as state heath officials announced nine more on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths now sits at 117, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).

Wednesday’s numbers follow what was North Carolina’s deadliest day, with 22 deaths announced on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are up to its highest number – 431. The number of hospitalizations had been trending down since April 10 until Tuesday, according to the NCDHHS.

Overall, North Carolina has 5,123 known positive cases across 93 counties.

Of those, 38 percent are ages 25-49 and 7 percent are 18-24. NCDHHS reports at least 1 percent of patients are under the age of 17. No one under the age of 25 has died in connection with the virus.

This is the current breakdown of confirmed cases in local counties:

  • Gates – 4 cases – all have recovered
  • Dare – 11 cases – 1 death
  • Currituck – 2 cases
  • Pasquotank – 15 cases
  • Perquimans – 8 cases
  • Chowan – 5 cases
  • Hertford – 5 cases – 1 death 
  • Bertie – 16 cases – 1 death

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 4 p.m. on the state’s response to the pandemic.

WAVY News 10 will carry his comments live on WAVY.com.

