NC April 14 COVID-19 update: 22 new deaths reported – deadliest day of outbreak for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina experienced its deadliest day during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as the number of deaths blamed on the virus surpassed 100.

State health officials reported 22 new deaths Tuesday morning – the previous highest daily death total was 13 on April 7.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said a total of 108 deaths are being connected to the disease.

North Carolina saw the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 spike after several days of decline.

A total of 418 people are hospitalized as of Tuesday – that number was 313 on Monday.

The state now has 5,024 known cases.

Here’s the breakdown in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 4

Dare: 12 — 1 death

Pasquotank: 15

Perquimans: 8

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Chowan: 4

Bertie: 15

Currituck: 3

Outbreaks at long-term facilities across the state have sharply increased over the last week with facilities in Orange, Durham and Wake counties reporting dozens of cases.

The outbreaks led Gov. Roy Cooper to sign an executive order to put more safeguards in place at long-term care facilities.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

On Monday, Cooper said lifting his executive orders to combat COVID-19 would be a “catastrophe,” as experts say it would increase the likelihood of hospitals exceeding capacity next month.

Cooper said when the stay-at-home order ends later this month, “We know we will have to put in place new executive orders at the end of the month because the ones that are there run out. That’s why I’m encouraging people to work very hard during these next couple of weeks to help us flatten this curve.”

His comments came just before governors of California, Oregon and Washington announced they’re working together on a strategy to reopen.

CBS 17 asked Cooper about what that process will be in North Carolina.

“Right now our team is looking at statistics,” Cooper said, citing deaths, new infections and hospitalizations. “A lot of families are suffering because they’ve lost loved ones.”

On Tuesday, Virginia health officials said 6,171 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the commonwealth and the disease has killed 154.