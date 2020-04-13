NC April 13 COVID-19 update: Cases up by 296, hospitalizations decrease, 1 new death reported

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 296 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but only reported 1 new death and hospitalizations decreased from the day before.

As of Monday, there were 4,816 cases in the state, with 313 current hospitalizations and 86 total deaths.

63,388 people have been tested so far statewide.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in the WAVY viewing area:

Dare: 12 –1 death

Currituck: 3

Chowan: 3

Gates : 4

Pasquotank: 15

Hertford: 4 — 1 death

Perquimans: 4

Bertie: 12 — 1 death

