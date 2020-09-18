NC allows some schools to reopen for in-person class; Elizabeth City schools to hold emergency planning meeting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss a possible return to in-person learning.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that beginning on Oct. 5, North Carolina public school districts and charter schools can choose to implement Plan A for elementary schools (grades K-5).

That plan includes safety measures like face coverings for all students, teachers and staff, social distancing, and symptom screening, but does not require schools to reduce the number of children in the classroom.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County meeting in response to the latest move by Cooper will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday via livestream.

During that meeting, officials will discuss school reentry, consider issues that may arise in returning students to in-person learning, hold a closed session and take “action as necessary to ensure compliance with any mandate related to re-entry for in-person instruction.”

However, no final decisions will be made during the emergency meeting.

The emergency meeting will be held at Pasquotank Elementary School, 1407 Peartree Road. The public will have the option to watch the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.

The board will meet again for its regular meeting Sept. 28.

