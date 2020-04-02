Live Now
NC Albemarle Regional Health Services confirms first Chowan County coronavirus case

North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in Chowan County on Wednesday.

Health officials stated that the individual is currently in isolation.

It is not known at this time how the person contracted the virus.

ARHS is following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines to investigate and contact individuals who may have had close contact with the patient.

“Close contacts are defined as having direct contact with, or been within six feet for at least 10 minutes, of a case-patient while not wearing recommended personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members of the case-patient are considered close contacts,” according to a statement released.

