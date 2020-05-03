NC Albemarle Regional Health helps long term care facility with COVID-19 outbreak

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services announced on Saturday that it is helping long term care facility Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation officials confirmed that two people have tested positive, one employee and one resident. One of the cases has recovered, though it is not clear who it was. The information will be added to the NC DHHS website on Tuesday afternoon, according to the facility’s representative.

“An outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a facility. When an outbreak is identified, additional contact tracing and testing is required in order to manage exposures and ensure proper steps are taken to protect both staff and residents,” according to the statement released by ARHS.

ECHR said that they are managing the situation and any activity that could potentially facilitate with the spread of the virus is being limited.

Preventive measures include the use of personal protective equipment, isolation precautions, and extra cleaning throughout the facility. Additionally, visitor restrictions are in place, group activities have been canceled, and extra screening is taking place.

The extra screening is for staff, residents, healthcare providers, and local emergency management. At a minimum, the screening includes taking daily temperatures, respiratory assessments, and medical information monitoring.

The employees have also been closely communicating with the ARHS communicable disease team as well as following state and CDC coronavirus guidelines.

“The safety of residents and staff has always been and continues to be a top priority at Elizabeth

City Health and Rehabilitation. This has never been truer than in our current situation,” states Darin Hopping, Regional Operations Manager, SanStone Healthcare. “The elderly are especially susceptible to this virus and as healthcare providers, we agree that stopping its spread is a critical issue that requires our complete attention and most competent efforts.”

The full statement also shares some recommended safety and preventative measures to continue reducing the spread of the virus.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Practice social distancing; stay at least six feet away from others, avoid unnecessary travel, avoid handshakes, hugs, and other close contacts.

Wear a cloth face-covering in public when social distancing measures are hard to maintain

“ARHS stands committed to working with Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation to

assist them in preventing the spread of COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of their

residents and staff,” said R. Battle Betts, Jr., MPA, Health Director.

The full statement can be read online.

