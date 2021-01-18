Natural gas line struck in Perquimans County, closing nearby roads

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews are currently working to repair a natural gas line after it was struck Monday afternoon in Perquimans County.

Perquimans County Emergency Services say the natural gas line was struck near the intersection of Edenton Road Street and Market Street while making utility repairs.

Public safety personnel are currently on the scene and conducting evaluations within a half mile radius of the scene.

Officials say nearby roads will be closed.

Responders are currently in the process of setting up a shelter at the Perquimans County Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street.