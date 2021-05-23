National Transportation Safety Board, FAA investigating small plane crash in Winterville area that kills 2

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Association were expected to be on the scene Sunday where a plane crash killed two people Saturday evening in Pitt County.

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

The unidentified aircraft crashed at the South Oaks Aerodrome Airport in Winterville around 5:54 p.m. Saturday, according to local officials.

The NTSB is the lead agency in the investigation, which is standard procedure when a plane crashes. Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with others told 9 On Your Side they could not comment since the NTSB was leading the investigation.

A Facebook post on Stancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing page identified the two who died as Alan Stancill and Susan Emory Stancill.

The Facebook post read in part, “As many longtime customers, friends, and family know, Alan Stancill & Susan Emory Stancill were avid sport pilot enthusiasts, among their many other pursuits of life. It is with deepest sorrow, we report that on Saturday, May 22, 2021 following a successful flight to visit with grandchildren, Susan & Alan were involved in an accident upon landing near their home, and this morning woke up into the glory of their heavenly father.

“While there are no words to truly comfort and ease the impact of such an unexpected passing, knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again.

“Without doubt, running a business came in a distant second to their one true purpose: ensuring as many as possible could join them in their heavenly home. If their life and work has had any impact on you, it was done with the goal of showing the true heart of what it means to serve others, and to serve Christ.

“Details for arrangements will be posted later on this page. Your support and love is appreciated. Memorial posts and tags to this page will be welcome, however questions may not be responded to, due to family needs. As for the future of Stancill’s Wild Game, further details will be released in the coming days & weeks. Thank you to all for helping to build the friendships, family, and legacy of the Stancill name.”