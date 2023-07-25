NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Nags Head Police Department is warning businesses of a recent counterfeit money scam.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they have received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at businesses throughout the Outer Banks. In all of the cases, a fake $100 has been used, police say.

NHPD is now giving businesses some tips on ways you can spot counterfeit money:

  • Use color-shifting ink
  • Look for a watermark
  • Look for blurry borders, printing, or text
  • Look for raised printing

The police department notes that not all counterfeit markers work and that counterfeit money oftentimes looks like they have been washed.