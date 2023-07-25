NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The Nags Head Police Department is warning businesses of a recent counterfeit money scam.

According to a Facebook post from the department, they have received multiple reports of counterfeit money being used at businesses throughout the Outer Banks. In all of the cases, a fake $100 has been used, police say.

NHPD is now giving businesses some tips on ways you can spot counterfeit money:

Use color-shifting ink

Look for a watermark

Look for blurry borders, printing, or text

Look for raised printing

The police department notes that not all counterfeit markers work and that counterfeit money oftentimes looks like they have been washed.