Nags Head appoints new Town Manager

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners named Michael C. Silverman as the new Town Manager.

Silverman, a North Carolina native, will assume the role on July 1 after serving as the City Manager in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

“Michael clearly has the leadership skills we were seeking,” said Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon. “His energy and enthusiastic approach to municipal management make him the ideal choice to lead our town. We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership to continue our excellence in government service.”

Silverman holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from UNC Wilmington and a Master of Public Administration from UNC Chapel Hill. He has also worked with North Carolina legislators on critical issues such as economic development and criminal justice.

“I am excited to take the helm of a town that lies on the beautiful Outer Banks and is in my home state, not to mention that it has a long history of efficient management and progressive thinking,” said Silverman. “I can’t wait to meet the community and get to know the Town’s employees so we can work together to carry out the vision established by Nags Head’s Board, ensuring that the town is the best community it can be.”

His salary will be $150,000 plus benefits

