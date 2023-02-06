RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina transit agencies and communities will receive about $183 million for public transportation improvements.

This is a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), and this year’s allocation is $7 million more than last year’s IIJA funding levels.

“We are pleased to hear that public transportation will be getting these much-needed funds,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette.

This will allow transit agencies to buy new buses, continue operating services, modernize their fleets and transition to new, clean transportation technologies such as electric vehicles.

“This money enables the state’s nearly 100 public transit agencies to continue their vital roles connecting millions of people to jobs, healthcare, education, shopping, and family and friends,” Boyette said.