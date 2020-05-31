N.C. State Fire Marshal secures 10,000 masks for firefighters

RALEIGH (WAVY) – North Carolina State Fire Marshall Mike Causey has obtained and distributed 10,000 respirator masks to use as personal protective equipment for firefighters on the frontline amid the coronavirus.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is sending the masks to fire marshals in all 100 North Carolina counties.

“Our firefighters need to be protected as they perform the important duty of ensuring our COVID-19 patients get the proper care needed,” said Causey.

Officials said 10,000 KN95 masks were purchased for $50,000 officials said, while they are not the official N95 mask, they have been approved as a “suitable alternative” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“These masks will go a long way towards keeping the virus at bay as our heroes across the state join the fight against this unprecedented virus, said Causey.”

State Fire Marshal Causey encouraged fire departments to continue using N95 masks, in a letter to county fire marshals.

To watch Causey’s full statement on the mask distribution click here.

