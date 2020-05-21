Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

N.C Silver Alert issued for Pasquotank County man

North Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Alvin Judson Southworth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing man from Pasquotank County who authorities believe is in endangered.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons say that 87-year-old Alvin Judson Southworth, of Elizabeth City was last seen in Richmond, Virginia. They believe he may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Authorities say he is driving a 2008 white Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plates with the number ysl1611. They believe he could be headed home in Elizabeth City.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories