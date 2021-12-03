N.C. man previously convicted for conspiring to steal trade secrets found guilty of perjury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal court in Savannah, Georgia found Craig German, 60, of Kernersville, N.C., guilty of Perjury and False Statements to a Government Agency.

German was previously convicted for conspiring to steal trade secrets from aircraft manufacturing companies.

The latest verdict found him guilty of committing perjury during the sentencing in his previous case.

A federal jury determined German lied when he gave testimony that he denied having copied more than 15,000 proprietary engineering drawings and documents onto a removable storage device while he was employed at an aircraft manufacturing company.

The jury also found that German was guilty of providing a materially false statement to the FBI during a voluntary meeting.

German faces up to five years in federal prison for each charge.

In February 2020, German received a 70-month sentence after pleading guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets.