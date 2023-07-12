RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is delaying the implementation of tailored plans for behavioral health.

Tailored health plans are designed for people with complex behavioral health conditions, intellectual/developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injury. Individuals on these plans have significant needs that often require care from multiple providers.

Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Tailored Plans were set to begin on Oct. 1, but now the start date is to be determined.

Back in February, the department made the decision to delay the program due to three areas they determined need more work to ensure a smooth transition. First on the list was the need for improvements regarding the LME/MCO provider network and technical capability readiness.

Second, the department wanted to make certain that the appropriate legal tools were in place to ensure the well-being and safety of beneficiaries if a local management agency (LME/MCO) is failing to provide services. Lastly, it wanted to ensure that LME/MCOs were focused on providing services for the populations they are best positioned to manage successfully.



According to a press release, the department remains committed to the implementation of tailored plans and will work to ensure that roughly 160,000 people will be able to receive tailored plans.

For more information about tailored plans, visit the website.