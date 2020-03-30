Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

N.C. Department of Transportation updates ferry schedules in response to ‘stay at home’ order

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – North Carolina Ferry System

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry System will adopt a new set schedule after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a statewide stay at home order.

Cooper ordered people in North Carolina to stay at home from 5 p.m. Monday until April 29 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The schedule follow as such:

Currituck-Knotts Island
Operations temporarily suspended.

Hatteras-Ocracoke*
From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight
From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke*
From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke*
From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora
From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher
Route closed for a ramp replacement project. Contractors on the project have halted work due to the stay at home order, so the scheduled reopening of the route April 6 will be delayed.

The updated schedule is in effect until the order is lifted on April 29.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories