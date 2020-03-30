N.C. Department of Transportation updates ferry schedules in response to ‘stay at home’ order

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry System will adopt a new set schedule after Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a statewide stay at home order.

Cooper ordered people in North Carolina to stay at home from 5 p.m. Monday until April 29 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The schedule follow as such:

Currituck-Knotts Island

Operations temporarily suspended.

Hatteras-Ocracoke*

From Hatteras: 6 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke*

From Cedar Island: 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke*

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

Route closed for a ramp replacement project. Contractors on the project have halted work due to the stay at home order, so the scheduled reopening of the route April 6 will be delayed.

The updated schedule is in effect until the order is lifted on April 29.

