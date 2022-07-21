This traffic camera image shows U.S. 158 in Dare County heading toward the Wright Memorial Bridge. (Credit: NCDOT)

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit on U.S. 158 in southern Currituck County.

According to a press release, the speed change will be on the 3.4 miles of U.S. 158 between H2OBX Park and the Wright Memorial Bridge. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.

This speed limit reduction is being implemented to improve the safety on the stretch of the busy Outer Banks highway. In the last four years, this section of U.S. 158 has seen 151 vehicle crashes, four of them resulting in fatalities.

Win Bridgers, NCDOT’s engineer for the highway division in northeastern North Carolina said homeowners and businesses have been contacted about the speed limit reduction and agreed that changes should be made.

“Rumble strips and six-inch pavement markings have already been installed along this section of the highway,” Bridgers said. “Lowering the posted speed limit is another step. In the long-term, more permanent measures are necessary, such as access management.”

Workers will be replacing signs reflecting the new speed limit beginning the week of July 25.