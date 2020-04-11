N.C. COVID-19 Saturday update: Over 400 confirmed cases reported in one day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 404 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday.

According to North Carolina health officials, an additional 404 cases of COVID-19 brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,312 from 91 counties.

Saturday’s latest report also added 6 deaths, bringing the total to 80 statewide.

Above are the latest numbers from NCDHHS as of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Dare: 10

Currituck: 3

Chowan: 3

Gates: 4

Pasquotank: 15

Hertford: 4 – 1 death

Perquimans: 4

Bertie: 12 -1 death

