N.C. COVID-19 Saturday update: Over 400 confirmed cases reported in one day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 404 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday.
Saturday’s latest report also added 6 deaths, bringing the total to 80 statewide.
Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:
Dare: 10
Currituck: 3
Chowan: 3
Gates: 4
Pasquotank: 15
Hertford: 4 – 1 death
Perquimans: 4
Bertie: 12 -1 death
