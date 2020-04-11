Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

N.C. COVID-19 Saturday update: Over 400 confirmed cases reported in one day

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 404 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Saturday.

According to North Carolina health officials, an additional 404 cases of COVID-19 brought the total number of confirmed cases to 4,312 from 91 counties.

Saturday’s latest report also added 6 deaths, bringing the total to 80 statewide.

Above are the latest numbers from NCDHHS as of Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Dare: 10

Currituck: 3

Chowan: 3

Gates: 4

Pasquotank: 15

Hertford: 4  – 1  death

Perquimans: 4

Bertie: 12  -1 death

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories