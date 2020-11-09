N.C. COVID-19 Nov. 9 update: North Carolina reports over 1,500 new cases, hospitalization rises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 8 new deaths related to the virus.
After six days straight of reporting over 2,000 cases, North Carolina state health officials saw 1,521 COVID-19 cases Monday.
With 34,500 tests completed Monday, the state is reporting 6.6% daily positivity rate.
The state is also reporting 22 new residents being hospitalized due to the virus. There are currently 1,169 patients in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.
North Carolina also reported 8 new deaths leading to an overall 4,615 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the beginning of the outbreak.
Here are the numbers from local counties:
Bertie 756 cases – 21 deaths
Camden 148 cases – 3 deaths
Chowan 551 cases – 18 deaths
Currituck 253 cases – 4 deaths
Dare 453 cases – 3 deaths
Gates 174 cases – 3 deaths
Hertford 893 cases – 35 deaths
Pasquotank 934 cases – 35 deaths
Perquimans 271 cases – 4 deaths
