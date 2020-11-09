N.C. COVID-19 Nov. 9 update: North Carolina reports over 1,500 new cases, hospitalization rises

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 8 new deaths related to the virus.

After six days straight of reporting over 2,000 cases, North Carolina state health officials saw 1,521 COVID-19 cases Monday.

With 34,500 tests completed Monday, the state is reporting 6.6% daily positivity rate.

The state is also reporting 22 new residents being hospitalized due to the virus. There are currently 1,169 patients in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.

North Carolina also reported 8 new deaths leading to an overall 4,615 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the beginning of the outbreak.

Here are the numbers from local counties:

Bertie 756 cases – 21 deaths
Camden 148 cases – 3 deaths
Chowan 551 cases – 18 deaths
Currituck 253 cases – 4 deaths
Dare 453 cases – 3 deaths
Gates 174 cases – 3 deaths
Hertford 893 cases – 35 deaths  
Pasquotank 934 cases – 35 deaths
Perquimans 271 cases – 4 deaths

