N.C. COVID-19 Nov. 9 update: North Carolina reports over 1,500 new cases, hospitalization rises

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting over 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 8 new deaths related to the virus.

After six days straight of reporting over 2,000 cases, North Carolina state health officials saw 1,521 COVID-19 cases Monday.

With 34,500 tests completed Monday, the state is reporting 6.6% daily positivity rate.

The state is also reporting 22 new residents being hospitalized due to the virus. There are currently 1,169 patients in North Carolina hospitalized due to COVID-19.

North Carolina also reported 8 new deaths leading to an overall 4,615 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the beginning of the outbreak.

Here are the numbers from local counties:

Bertie 756 cases – 21 deaths

Camden 148 cases – 3 deaths

Chowan 551 cases – 18 deaths

Currituck 253 cases – 4 deaths

Dare 453 cases – 3 deaths

Gates 174 cases – 3 deaths

Hertford 893 cases – 35 deaths

Pasquotank 934 cases – 35 deaths

Perquimans 271 cases – 4 deaths

