N.C. COVID-19 Jan. 16 update: N.C. reports 7,986 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, deaths surpass 8,000, nearly 3,900 currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 7,986 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Saturday, the second straight day-over-day drop.

The total number of cases reported across North Carolina since the pandemic began is 667,826, more than two-thirds of a million.

The percent positive is up to 11.8 percent, based on results from Thursday, after two days in the 10 percent range.

The state has reached a total of 8,016 deaths, after another 83 were reported Saturday. Saturday is the fourth day in a row with at least 80 deaths and the state has averaged 94 deaths each day over the past 10 days.

Currently, 3,895 people are hospitalized, a drop of 21 from Friday and the first time there were fewer than 3,900 since Monday. Hospitalizations have dropped by a total of 95 over the past two days following the record high of 3,990 on Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the NCDHHS announced this week that people 65 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine providers that are ready to expand, may vaccinate all health care workers as well.

Additionally, data from the state this week showed some counties have used 15 percent or less of their allocated first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,413 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 410 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,022 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 905 cases – 12 deaths

Dare: 1,439 cases — 6 deaths

Gates: 461 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,618 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,356 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 684 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.