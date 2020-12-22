N.C. COVID-19 Dec. 22 update: Hospitalizations surge to more than 3,000 for first time, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 surged to more than 3,000 for the first time ever in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s data reported 3,001 hospitalizations – an increase of 177 reported 2,824 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.

A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data for Tuesday’s numbers.

NCDHHS said there are 2,035 ICU beds in use across the state. There are 414 empty staffed ICU beds and 1,040 unreported or unstaffed ICU bed.

Hospitals across the state have 5,075 empty inpatient beds.

A total of 15,938 inpatient bed are in use.

The in-use ICU and inpatient beds numbers are not specific to COVID-19 patients, NCDHHS said.

Another 5,255 lab-confirmed cases were added to the state’s count on Tuesday, an increase from Monday’s 4,479 but follows in a repeated pattern of growth from the previous Monday-to-Tuesday numbers.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie: 1,130 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 254 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan: 761 cases – 19 deaths

Currituck: 574 cases — 11 deaths

Dare: 888 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 314 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,252 cases – 44 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,524 cases – 38 deaths

Perquimans: 467 cases – 5 deaths

