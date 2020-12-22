RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 surged to more than 3,000 for the first time ever in North Carolina on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.
WAVY News app users: Watch the press conference here.
Tuesday’s data reported 3,001 hospitalizations – an increase of 177 reported 2,824 by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.
A total of 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reported data for Tuesday’s numbers.
NCDHHS said there are 2,035 ICU beds in use across the state. There are 414 empty staffed ICU beds and 1,040 unreported or unstaffed ICU bed.
Hospitals across the state have 5,075 empty inpatient beds.
A total of 15,938 inpatient bed are in use.
The in-use ICU and inpatient beds numbers are not specific to COVID-19 patients, NCDHHS said.
Another 5,255 lab-confirmed cases were added to the state’s count on Tuesday, an increase from Monday’s 4,479 but follows in a repeated pattern of growth from the previous Monday-to-Tuesday numbers.
Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:
- Bertie: 1,130 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 254 cases – 4 deaths
- Chowan: 761 cases – 19 deaths
- Currituck: 574 cases — 11 deaths
- Dare: 888 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 314 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,252 cases – 44 deaths
- Pasquotank: 1,524 cases – 38 deaths
- Perquimans: 467 cases – 5 deaths
To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.
Latest News
- Regent University appoints Michele Bachmann to lead school of government
- Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson being released from hospital after collapse on court
- N.C. COVID-19 Dec. 22 update: Hospitalizations surge to more than 3,000 for first time, Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing
- Man threatened clerks with gun during robbery in Portsmouth, police say
- With 80% of ICU beds filled, VCU plans to change visitor policy, reschedule elective surgeries