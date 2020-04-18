RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 281 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.
Overall, a total of 6,140 North Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. State health officials also reported 12 additional deaths for a total count 164 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
NCDHHS has convened a work-group to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment. Learn more at this link.
The Hope4NC Helpline is a mental health resource to support North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-855-587-3463 for support 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. A Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is also available for health care workers experiencing stress.
Latest Posts
- N.C. COVID-19 April 18 Update: 281 additional confirmed cases with 12 new deaths
- Northam says Virginia not ready to reopen: ‘We’re still seeing more cases each day’
- Blog: Soggy Saturday but Sunny Sunday
- Emergency departments become ghost towns as visits go down due to COVID-19 concerns
- Va. April 18 COVID-19 Update: 562 additional confirmed cases with 27 new deaths