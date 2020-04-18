Breaking News
Newport News Police investigate two Friday night shootings, one of them deadly

N.C. COVID-19 April 18 Update: 281 additional confirmed cases with 12 new deaths

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 281 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

Overall, a total of 6,140 North Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. State health officials also reported 12 additional deaths for a total count 164 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

NCDHHS has convened a work-group to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment. Learn more at this link.

The Hope4NC Helpline is a mental health resource to support North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-855-587-3463 for support 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. A Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is also available for health care workers experiencing stress.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories