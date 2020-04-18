N.C. COVID-19 April 18 Update: 281 additional confirmed cases with 12 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 281 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

Overall, a total of 6,140 North Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak. State health officials also reported 12 additional deaths for a total count 164 COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

NCDHHS has convened a work-group to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment. Learn more at this link.

The Hope4NC Helpline is a mental health resource to support North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-855-587-3463 for support 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. A Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is also available for health care workers experiencing stress.

Latest Posts