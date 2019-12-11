N.C. Aquarium takes in cold-stunned sea turtles

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The STAR, Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center on Roanoke Island, has brought in 12 new occupants this past week.

A dozen sea turtles are now temporary residents at N.C. Aquarium after they were found “cold-stunned.”

Cold-stunning, as described by aquarium officials, is a condition similar to hypothermia.

For the sea turtles, it was caused by dropping water temperatures.

COLD-STUNNED SEA TURTLES ADMITTED TO STAR CENTER

Volunteers with NEST, Network for Endangered Sea Turtles, and National Park Service biologists wait for temperatures to drop. Soon after, they look for cold-stunned turtles who may need help and transport them to the Center for care.

The recovery process starts off by gradually warming the turtles up. Once sufficiently warm, they must pass a swim test in order to be released.

If you would like to help the STAR Center this year, you can donate items from their Amazon Wishlist.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.