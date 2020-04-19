N.C. April 19 COVID-19 Update: 353 additional confirmed cases with 8 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an additional 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 19.

The latest reports bring the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina to 6,493.

State health officials also reported 8 new deaths as of Sunday morning to an overall count of 172 due to the coronavirus.

From 93 counties, a total of 78,772 tests have completed. According to reports, 465 residents in North Carolina are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

NCDHHS has convened a work-group to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment. Learn more at this link.

The Hope4NC Helpline is a mental health resource to support North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-855-587-3463 for support 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. A Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is also available for health care workers experiencing stress.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

