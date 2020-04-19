N.C. April 19 COVID-19 Update: 353 additional confirmed cases with 8 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an additional 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 19.

The latest reports bring the total number of confirmed cases in North Carolina to 6,493.

State health officials also reported 8 new deaths as of Sunday morning to an overall count of 172 due to the coronavirus.

From 93 counties, a total of 78,772 tests have completed. According to reports, 465 residents in North Carolina are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

NCDHHS has convened a work-group to develop a plan to increase testing, expand testing sites and options, and address testing supply challenges, including the availability of personal protective equipment. Learn more at this link.

The Hope4NC Helpline is a mental health resource to support North Carolinians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call 1-855-587-3463 for support 24 hrs/day, 7 days/week. A Hope4Healers Helpline (919-226-2002) is also available for health care workers experiencing stress.

