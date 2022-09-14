This traffic camera image shows vehicles going down North Carolina Highway 12 near Mirlo Beach on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (Credit: NCDOT)

RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Highway 12 is set to return to off-season speed limits Thursday.

According to a news release, the speed limit will change from the seasonal speed limit of 35 mph to 45 mph. This change will be seen in areas of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Corolla and Frisco.

Off-season speed limits are also set to return in several areas of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, including the area just north of Oregon Inlet and the area near the Haulover Parking Lot south of Avon.

Win Bridgers, NCDOT Division Engineer, still advises motorists to continue driving with caution.

Seasonal speed limits will return on May 23, 2023.