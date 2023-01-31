RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP/WAVY) — More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.

In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than what the product was labeled as when scanned.

A store found to have a high percentage of price-scanner errors is given a follow-up inspection and if the issue has not been resolved prior to the follow-up, they are given a fine. They are given escalating fines if the scanner errors continue to be an issue.

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

Stores must meet a 2% or less error rate.

Several stores in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area were impacted by the price scanning error, including:

Bertie County

Family Dollar at 114 South Commerce St., Aulander paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

Family Dollar at 1307 South St., Windsor has paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

Chowan County

Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on 9 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 15 percent based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

Hertford County

Family Dollar at 1216 East Memorial Drive, Ahoskie paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The failed two follow-up inspections in September and October. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 31.67 percent based on 95 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed an additional $5,000 fine.

Perquimans County

Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford paid $17,685 in fines. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed four follow-up inspections between March and November. The store will be reinspected.

Click here to see the complete list of stores.

Customers who would want to file a complaint about scanner errors can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.